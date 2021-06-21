Yoga helps build resilience, improves health: Vice President Naidu

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, asking everyone to resolve to brighten their lives physically, mentally and spiritually by practising yoga.

The seventh International Day of Yoga will be observed on Monday.

As per the release by the Vice President's Secretariat, the Vice President said: "Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame--BKS Iyengar. On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, let us resolve to brighten our lives physically, mentally and spiritually by practising Yoga every day."



He said that the pandemic made the world realise the importance of overall well-being and Yoga is one simple yet powerful practice that helps us build resilience and improves our health holistically.

"It gives me immense happiness that Yoga, India's gift to humanity, is transforming millions of lives around the globe", conveyed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The main theme of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 is 'Yoga For Wellness' that focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

"Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, I will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

