Yoga institutes, gymnasiums to re-open in Rajasthan from tomorrow

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Rajasthan government on Tuesday allowed yoga institutes and gymnasiums to function from August 5.

"In the order dated July 31, containing the guidelines for Unlock-3, it was stated that Yoga Institutes and Gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5," Rajasthan Home Department said in an order.

Further, it said, "Guidelines on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19 in Yoga Institutes and Gymnasiums have been issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, dated August 3; these are being enclosed for ready reference."

As many as 551 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported from Rajasthan, the State Health Department informed. With this, Rajasthan now has a total of 46,106 positive cases, including 13,222 active cases and 727 deaths. (ANI)

