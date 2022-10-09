Yoga instructors from Singapore visit Kashmir to teach health science to youngsters

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), October 9 (ANI): A group of yoga instructors from Singapore, called the Yoga Library Singapore, is presently in the Kashmir valley to teach the science to local youths.

In a conversation with ANI, Anand Goyal, co-founder of the Yoga Library Singapore who is himself a senior instructor, said, "The organization Yoga Library Singapore conducts yoga courses and retreats. We used to do retreats in Bali, Bangkok, and Vietnam till now. But this is the first time that we are doing something like that in India, that too in Kashmir."

Goyal said, "I have come here with my fellow professionals for exploration. We have heard that there is a history of yoga in Kashmir. It is a good place for yoga and I am sure we will come back in future with more students."

Fizzy, a citizen of Singapore, told ANI that their main purpose is to promote Yoga here. "India is a country of Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita and we will do many more retreats after this. Our next destination would be the Shankaracharya Temple, Srinagar, where yoga is linked with meditation," he added.

Another Singapore citizen, Roxanne Gan told ANI that this is her first visit to Kashmir but her second time in India. "I spent two months in India 11 years ago and I came to India to learn yoga," she added.



While laying emphasis on the diversity of culture in India, Roxanne Gan told ANI, "India is rich in culture, food, and traditions. There are many places to visit in India. I really want to experience how locals live their lives. I am here with my family and I am excited."

Asked why they had chosen Kashmir, Roxanne said, "Kashmir is so beautiful. You have so much nature, and delicious food and just to be connected with nature I can't think of any other place."

The Yoga professionals from Singapore believe that Kashmir is also so good from a spiritual point of view and helps reduce mental stress. They said soon they would be back for the benefit of people.

Earlier this month, more than 300 participants competed in different age categories of the Yogasana competition organized at Indoor Hall Sports Complex Polo Ground, Srinagar by the J&K Sports Council and J&K Yogasana Association.

The event was inaugurated on October 1 in the Indoor Hall Sports Complex Polo ground, Srinagar, and aimed to give the opportunity to the raw talent in the valley to compete at the national and international levels, besides, saving the youth from drug abuse.

The theme of the three-day event was 'My Youth My Pride'. (ANI)

