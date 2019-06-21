Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev speaking to ANI at Yoga event in PortBlair on Friday (photo/ANI)
Yoga is India's gift to the world: Sadhguru in Port Blair

Deepika Rathour | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:05 IST

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar), 21 June, (ANI): On the fifth International Yoda Day, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev led the Yoga session at the iconic Indian Navy Floating Dock in Port Blair and said that the ancient practice is India's gift to the rest of the world.
Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar command, Vice Admiral Bimal Verma participated in the Yoga session with 500 officers from the joint services command and their families.
"The word Yoga itself means union and inclusiveness, to live a life in an inclusive manner. Becoming a human being means the longing to expand and include. Yoga is only harnessing that innate longing in every human being to include everything," Sadhguru told ANI.
Talking about how the practice can benefit those in defence forces, he said, "The job demands you to always have an upper hand otherwise it could cost your life, and could cost wellbeing of the nation. It's very important that our forces have all the necessary tools to be at their best."
"People keep asking me why Yoga here why not with your own Yoga family, so my answer to them is if People who are willing to live and die for your well-being, if they are not your family then who is your family", he explained and further regarded the practice as the solution of the future for humanity.
Navy personnel also performed Yoga on-board INS Ranvir which is stationed in the Bay of Bengal.
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was seen striking yogic poses with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nanded city of Maharashtra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
The theme of Yoga Day">5th International Yoga Day 2019 is 'Climate Action'.(ANI)

