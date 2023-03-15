Yoga Mahotsav 2023 marks the beginning of 100 Days Countdown of 9th International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A three-day event named 'Yoga Mahotsav 2023' has been inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal here in the national capital, to commemorate 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga on June 21.

In his inaugural address on Monday, Union Minister Sonowal said that the promotion of Yoga and its widespread acceptance has established India as a leader in the global health and wellness industry.

100 Cities and 100 Organizations will participate in the 100 days countdown to promote Yoga.

Earlier on March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a tweet, "With a hundred days to go for Yoga Day, urging you all to mark it with enthusiasm. And, if you haven't made Yoga a part of your lives already, do so at the earliest."

Union Ayush Minister Sonowal also launched a one-minute video on "Y- Break" App for enabling larger mass to include Yoga in their lifestyle.

Addressing the event, the Union Minister said, "The sustained efforts of Honourable Prime Minister have enabled India's leadership in Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional knowledge health care systems. Through the promotion of yoga and its widespread acceptance, India is establishing itself as a leader in the global health and wellness industry".

"It aligns with the G20's focus on promoting sustainable and inclusive growth, and underlines India's commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as a guiding principle in its engagement with the world," he added.

He appealed to all the corporate houses to start a 'Yoga Cell' in their office premises, which would help in rejuvenation and maximizing efficiency in the workplace.

Sonowal said, "As of now, more than 12,000 research papers related to Yoga have been published in indexed journals. Extensive scientific evidence-based research has been done in India as well as in other countries."



Union Minister Sonowal, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union MoS for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, Union MoS for AYUSH Munjpara Mahendrabhai, and Secretary in Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and other officials, were also present at the opening ceremony of the Yoga Mahotsav

Other than them, the Chancellor of Svyasa University, Bengaluru, Dr HR Nagendra, a member of Terapanth Samaj, Rajasthan, Munishree Kamal Kumar, and international athlete Hima Das were also present at the occasion.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy said that Yoga has become an important component of tourism.

"Our Honourable Prime Minister sees Yoga as a cultural ambassador to unite people across the globe. With the growing popularity of yoga, the Ministry of Culture has introduced medical and health tourism, which focuses on offering specialized yoga and wellness programs to visitors seeking to improve their health and wellness," he said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi said that Yoga has become an integral part of our lifestyle.

"Yoga has a great contribution in reducing stress in our lives, its regular practice is a step towards a healthy and disease-free life, which leads to our physical and mental well-being," she said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Manipur University in Imphal was one of the six Central Universities selected by the Committee on Yoga Education to start a Department of Yoga. Since then Yoga Day is celebrated in the plains and hills of the state. Various organizations including educational, health and security forces participate in large numbers".

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Women and Child Development, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai said that each previous edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) has gained immense popularity, global support and acceptance.

"The Yoga Mahotsav 2023 is organized to mark the official start of the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2023 and to sensitize and inspire the public to participate in yoga-centric activities to broaden the horizons of yoga," he said.

Munishree Kamal Kumar, from Terapanth Samaj, Rajasthan said, "We should not remain mere spectators, everyone should include yoga in their lifestyle so that we can save ourselves from stress, and diseases."

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH said, "The Ministry has launched several programs and collaborations to build on the progress achieved over the last eight years to further broaden its reach and take the message of Yoga in India and around the world". (ANI)

