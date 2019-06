Yoga performed at Jamia Millia Islamia on International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Several students, faculty members, people from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and around the neighbourhood, came together and performed yoga in the university premises, here on Friday.

All who came and partook in these yogic exercises came to do so to commemorate the fifth International Yoga day earlier today.

Yoga is known to strengthen the body and the mind both internally and externally.

The concept of yoga day was formally introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India during his first tenure.

This is when he also addressed the United Nations General Assembly, where he expressed his interest to make June 21 as the international yoga day.

Modi took part in yoga earlier today at Ranchi on Prabhat Tara ground, where he led close to 30, 000 people in the morning session to mark the fifth international yoga day. Where he addressed the crowd and said, "In today's changing times, our focus must be on wellness as well as protection from illness. That is the power we get with yoga that is the feeling of yoga and ancient Philosophy."

Modi also founded the ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha. (ANI)