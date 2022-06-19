Yoga Shivir organised in Ahmedabad ahead of International Yoga Day

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): Gujarat Rajya Yoga Board and Patanjali Yog Samiti organised Yoga Shivir in Ahmedabad ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Yog Guru Ramdev performed yoga.

This year, the 8th edition of IDY will be organised in India and across the globe on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity' which was announced by PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address and will focus on 'Brand India at Global Stage' while showcasing its iconic places.



The IDY observation is based on a harmonious mass yoga demonstration of a custom-made 45-minute protocol namely, Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

This year, the major attraction of the IDY observation will be the 'Guardian Ring', whereby the yoga celebrations happening across the world will be relayed throughout Yoga Day.

"The Guardian Ring" underlines the "One Sun, One earth" concept and showcases the unifying power of Yoga. The activity will string together the feed from different Missions abroad which will be live telecast on DD India.

Urging all to join in and reap the benefits of Yoga, Prime Minister has shared a series of tweets. (ANI)

