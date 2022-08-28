Yogi Adityanath addresses foundation day of Mahayogi Goraknath University, says state should focus more on research, development.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [india], August 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the foundation day of Mahayogi Goraknath University, as its Chancellor, on Sunday.

Yogi addressed the students of Mahayogi Goraknath University.

"We've to prepare for challenges in education and health sectors. We should focus more on research and development. PM Modi wants India to get top position in global ranking in education and health sectors," UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Foundation day of Maha Yogi Gorakhnath University

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated the statue of Late Prem Narayan Srivastava at the Mahatma Gandhi College. He was the late founder of the college.



Earlier, on Saturday, Yogi had said that Bulandshahr will be developed with modern infrastructure while addressing the gathering there.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "A new chapter is being added in the field of education, social security and self-employment today in the 'New Bulandshahr of New Uttar Pradesh' growing on the path of resolution of 'Antyodaya'."

He said an international airport is being constructed next to Bulandshahr. "A Film City, Medical Park, and Defense Corridor are being built next to Bulandshahr. Due to this youth will get plenty of employment," he said.

The Chief Minister said that cheap loans are being made available for street vendors in the state.

"Uttar Pradesh has to be made number 1 in the world. For this, the youth will have to be technically strong. Illegal drug dealers will be curbed in the state. An app will be created to make complaints against illegal drug dealers. We will give modern infrastructure to Bulandshahr. Now o Prayagraj can be reached in 5 hours from Bulandshahr," added CM Yogi. (ANI)

