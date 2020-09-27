Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot condole Jaswant Singh's demise

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Several Chief Ministers, including Yogi Adityanath, Pramod Sawant and Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday condoled the demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh.

The former Union Minister passed away today morning, due to a cardiac arrest, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi.

"Got news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior leader Shri Jaswant Singhji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give space to the departed soul in his feet, and give the family members the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Adityanath's tweet read.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to convey his condolences. Gehlot, also hailed and remembered him as a senior leader from the State.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former Union minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. May God give strength to his family members and supporters in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot's tweet read.



Similarly, Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Former Union Minister Shri JaswantSingh ji. Jaswant Ji handled key portfolios in the Government led by Vajpayee Ji. His immense contribution towards development of India will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti."

According to the hospital, Singh's COVID-19 status was negative.

"He was admitted on June 25, 2020, and was treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said.

"Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away," it added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also paid tributes to the former union minister.

A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet. (ANI)

