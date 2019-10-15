Yogi Adityanath condoles death of victims in Jhansi fire incident

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the death of the victims in the Jhansi fire incident.

The fire broke out on Monday in a house under the Seepri Bazar police limits here. The number of deaths in the incident is yet to be ascertained.

He has directed the officials of the district administration to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured and provide all possible help and relief to the victims of the incident.

"The Chief Minister expressed deep condolence over the death of people in Jhansi district due to the fire. Instructions to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured (has been given). All possible help and relief to the victims of the accident should be provided," stated a press release. (ANI)

