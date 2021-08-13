Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey in Ghazipur, meets flood victims

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

CM Yogi interacted with flood-affected people in Ghazipur and assured all possible help from the government.

"The flood has affected 24 districts of the state under which 600 villages are badly hit. We have deployed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force and a nodal officer for each flood-hit area by the state government," said CM Yogi in a press conference.



The Chief Minister also reviewed the flood situation in Bhadohi, Chadauli and Mirzapur.

Talking about the security of women, the CM said women constables are deployed in each relief camp.

Yogi instructed the district administration to seek the cooperation of public figures in the distribution of relief materials.

The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have crossed the danger mark at several places in Uttar Pradesh. In Varanasi, the Ganga River was flowing at the level of 72 centimetres after eight years in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, NDRF has been conducting rescue operations for flood victims.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation. The Prime Minister assured all possible support while taking stock of the situation. (ANI)