Yogi Adityanath congratulates officials for successful conduct of UP-TET in COVID situation

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 was conducted successfully and congratulated all the officers and employees associated with the examination process.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Successful conduct of UPTET-2021 is an achievement in the challenging situations of the COVID pandemic. For this, I heartily congratulate all the officers and employees associated with the conduct of the examination including all the candidates, center administrators, room inspectors, supervisors."

Notably, several candidates appearing for UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at a centre in Noida were denied entry for not producing valid documents. UP TET aspirants have claim to be have been denied entry at Sector 30 DPS - exam centre in Noida.

However, Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Noida refuted the claims and said, "Those not having valid documents were not allowed, as per the officials here...For marksheet attestation, they should have it signed either by Principal or a concerned officer, but they got it from somehwere (else)...which is why they were denied entry."

The UP TET paper was cancelled last year following the alleged question paper leak.

The exam was held across the state today. (ANI)