Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over deaths in Barabanki road accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of six people in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

The chief minister has also given instructions to concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured.

"The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," he said on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday morning, six passengers died on the spot and over dozen passengers sustained injuries after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a parked double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki, police said.

The injured persons were admitted to CHC Haidergarh, with those who sustained serious injuries being referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, police said.

The police and rescue team including ASP Manoj Pandey are present on the spot, and relief and rescue work continues.

The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area.

he double-decker buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar. (ANI)