Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Eid-ul-Fitr gives a message of happiness and togetherness. I extend my wishes to people but urge all to follow lockdown norms and social distancing and offer namaz and celebrate Eid in their homes," said Adityanath in an official statement.

Eid will be celebrated in the country tomorrow, except in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where it is being celebrated today.

In view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, has urged people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines.

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. (ANI)

