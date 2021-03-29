Yogi Adityanath extends Hoil wishes, appeals to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended Holi wishes to the people of the country and appealed to follow COVID-19 guidelines while celebrating the festival.

"I wish Happy Holi to all the people of the country. This festival of enthusiasm and joy should be a reason for happiness and prosperity in the life of every citizen. My appeal to the people of the country is that they should not allow this festival of joy to be a reason for the spread of coronavirus," Yogi Adityanath told ANI.

He further said people should not do anything that will weaken the fight against coronavirus. The second wave of coronavirus is on the surge and people should be cautious about it.



The chief minister said the country has done an outstanding work to fight against coronavirus in the last one year under the leadership of PM Modi. Uttar Pradesh government has also achieved significant recognition in this regard but people should be cautious and careful about it.

Yogi Adityanath said all children below 10 years, pregnant women and people above 65 should avoid public and crowded places. People should wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places.

The vaccination drive has also begun and most of the people above 60 years are vaccinated. The central government has given approval for vaccinating people above 45 years from April 1.

Every citizen should participate in the national vaccination programme and help in the fight against the pandemic, he urged. (ANI)

