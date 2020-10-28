Yogi Adityanath felicitates UP NEET topper Akanksha Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday felicitated Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar who bagged the second rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) nationally.

The felicitation ceremony was organised at the chief minister's official residence in Lucknow.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister called Akanksha the pride of the state and said given opportunity, girls can achieve anything.

"Akanksha wants to pursue MBBS from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and the state government is going to bear all the expenses of her tuition and food and lodging," he said.

Akanksha who is a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh is NEET topper in her home state. Her father is a retired Air Force sergeant Rajendra Kumar Rao.

Describing her mantra behind her success, Akanksha said hard work along with smart work is necessary to achieve victory.

"Meeting you (Chief Minster) is like a dream come true. I want to tell the students that they should always keep their dreams big. Take the struggles in your life as opportunities and move forward. Do hard work, along with smart work for achieving success. Strategise and move forward," she said while speaking at the event.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the NEET 2020 results on October 16.

Akanksha, who belongs from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, along with Odisha's Soyeb Aftab, emerged victorious, with perfect scores of 720/720.

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13. NEET is an entrance test for medical and allied programmes, being held by the NTA. (ANI)