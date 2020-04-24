Yogi Adityanath govt appoints nodal officers for COVID-19 sensitive districts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday nominated 15 senior IAS officers as nodal heads of those districts that have reported 20 or cases of coronavirus.

The officers who have bene designated as nodal officers include --- Alok Kumar (Agra), Anil Kumar (Firozabad), Deepak Kumar (Lucknow), Mukesh Meshram (Rae Bareli) , T Venkatesh (Meerut), Sudhir Garg (Ghaziabad), Narendra Bhushan (Gautam Buddha Nagar), Anita Meshram (Bulandshahr), Suresh Chandra (Kanpur), Manoj Singh (Moradabad), Ajay Chauhan (Bijnor), Sainthil Pandiyan (Amroha), P Guru Prasad (Saharanpur), Sanjay Kumar (Shamli) and Dheeraj Sahu (Basti).

These officials along with other senior police personnel will oversee the arrangements made in their respective districts to battle coronavirus.

Not only that, CM Adityanath also held a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' of Uttar Pradesh to review the situation regarding COVID19 in Uttar Pradesh. The meeting was held at his residence -- 5, Kalidas Marg, Lucknow in the morning today. (ANI)