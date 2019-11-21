Yogi Adityanath hails Ayodhya verdict as power of democracy, judiciary

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case shows the power of democracy and judiciary.

"We are grateful to the Supreme Court for settling the 500-year-long pending matter related to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya in just 45 minutes. It shows the power of democracy and judiciary," he said at an event here.

On November 9, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the central government should formulate a scheme within three to four months for setting up a trust and hand over the site to it for construction of the Ram Temple.

The apex court also ruled that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultations between the central and the state governments. (ANI)

