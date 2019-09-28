Yogi Adityanath has no knowledge of history, was lucky to become CM: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not possess any knowledge of history and was just lucky to have become the chief minister.

"Yogi Adityanath once again proved that he has no knowledge about anything. He is just lucky to become the chief minister of one of the largest states of India," Owaisi told media persons here.

Owaisi was reacting to recent remarks by Adityanath where he said that during the time of the Mughals and Britishers the Indian economy had started going on a downward curve.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the World Hindu Economic Forum-2019 in Mumbai on Friday, Yogi said: "Before the Mughal era, India's participation in world trade was more than a third, that is, about 36 per cent. Then it reduced to 20 per cent by the time the British arrived in India."

Owaisi countered Adityanath's remarks and said that India's contribution to the world GDP was around 25 per cent during the Mughal era.

"History tells us, during the time of Mughals under the reign of Jahangir, India's contribution to world GDP was 25 per cent. During Aurangzeb's reign, India's economy overtook China. A British economist Angus Maddison said this," he said.

"It is only after 1800, the Indian economy started coming down. Dadabhai Naoroji in his famous book 'Poverty and Un-British rule' pointed out that the Indian economy had started declining during the 19th century. RC Dutt in his 'Economic History of India' said that the Indian economy came down after colonization started," he added.

Owaisi went on to say that he could understand Yogi Adityanath's hatred of Muslims but one cannot deny facts of history.

"My only point is what has the BJP done in the last five years. Why is the Indian economy in this shape? The government took Rs 1,75,000 crore from the RBI and gave it to the rich people. Reducing corporate tax will also benefit rich people. The BJP has no answer on the unemployment rate which is touching 6 per cent," he said.

"I would request the Uttar Pradesh government to focus on other issues and not the economy," he added. (ANI)

