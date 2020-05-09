Yogi Adityanath holds COVID-19 review meeting

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a COVID-19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees.

Earlier on May 7, Yogi had directed officials to prepare an extensive action plan for the employment of migrants.

Addressing a high-level lockdown review meeting at his official residence on Thursday, Adityanath said that details of industrial units being run and employment provided to people through them should be documented.

According to the official data, the state has registered 3,214 cases with 66 deaths while the total count of the country has reached 59,662 with 1981 deaths. (ANI)