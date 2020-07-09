Yogi Adityanath holds COVID-19 review meeting

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a meeting here with the officers of the 'COVID-19 management team-11".

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 31,156 coronavirus cases, including 9,980 active cases and 20,331 recoveries.

So far, 845 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)