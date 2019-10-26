Yogi Adityanath launches single helpline number 112 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched single helpline number, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) -112, here on Saturday.

At the event, senior citizen safety initiative 'Savera' was also kick-started.

"This single helpline number will reduce the response time. Route chart of 112 should be prepared and positioning at district, station level should be done," Adityanath said.

Speaking at the launch event, Adityanath also lauded the state Uttar Pradesh police over their efforts towards maintaining law and order across the state.

He even hailed the police over successful completion of Kumbh in Prayagraj, 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi and Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

