Yogi Adityanath orders setting up COVID help desks in police stations, hospitals in state

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to set up COVID help desks in every police station, hospital, jails, among other locations in Uttar Pradesh.

The COVID help desks have been asked to operate from morning till evening and a list of the same to be provided to the administration.

The CM has also ordered asymptomatic positive patients to be admitted to COVID hospitals.

He has also asked the testing of samples to be increased to 20,000 per day in the state.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh had 18, 322 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This included 6,152 active cases and 11,601 cured and discharged patients. 569 deaths have been reported so far due to the disease in the state. (ANI)