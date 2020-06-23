Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on the occasion of his death anniversary, at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister also inspected the hospital premises and inquired about the health conditions of patients.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national President JP Nadda, also paid tributes to Mukherjee.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee (1901-1953) was a politician, barrister and academician, who the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. (ANI)