Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to CRPF personnel on 2nd anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into their convoy.

"Tribute to the immortal sacrifices of Pulwama attack who sacrificed their lives for our safe future. Their immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to fight against terrorism," CM Adityanath tweeted.

This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Other senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party also paid rich tribute to the soldiers.

BJP National President JP Nadda tweeted: "I pay respect to the brave sons of mother India who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The nation will always be indebted to their indomitable courage and valour," Nadda tweeted (in roughly translated Hindi).

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said (in Hindi): "Tribute to the brave soldiers, who died in the Pulwama terror attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes you."

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. (ANI)