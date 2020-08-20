Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to sitting, former Assembly members who passed away recently

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to sitting and former members who passed away recently at the start of the three-day Assembly session of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath paid tributes to sitting BJP MLAs Kamal Rani Varun, Chetan Chauhan and senior leader Virendra Singh Sirohi, former member and Paras Nath Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in his speech.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MLAs held a protest against the UP government outside the state Assembly over the issue of unemployment as three-day assembly session commenced.

The protesters were heard sloganeering and holding placards questioning the state government over the job crisis for the youth in the state.

Some of the protesters also alleged that the BJP government in the state is practising corruption after coming to power.

Congress is also likely to raise the issue of oppression of Brahmins in the state.

Earlier yesterday, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit chaired an all-party meeting in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Suresh Khanna and leaders of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Apna Dal (S) participated.

This was the third all-party meeting to discuss how to conduct assembly session, Dikshit said. (ANI)

