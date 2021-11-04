Yogi Adityanath says he's 3rd generation from family to be associated with Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): With the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in full swing, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday revealed that he is the third generation from his family, associated with the Ram Temple movement.

Speaking at the event of 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, Adityanath said that the construction of the Ram Temple will be completed soon.

"The construction work of Ram Temple is going on full swing. The construction of Ram Temple is the biggest movement in the history of India," he said.



He also slammed the previous Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government in the state for "obstructing" the construction of the temple, and "firing upon" the Kar Sevaks.

"I have not forgotten the day when you had asked me for the Ram Temple. I am keeping my promise. There was a time when the religious volunteers or Kar Sevaks were fired upon on 30 October 1990. There was a time when taking the name of Lord Ram and talking about destruction was considered the greatest sin. But this is a democracy, your faith and belief led to the construction of Ram temple today."

Yogi Adityanath further said that "with patience, we can definitely get success. We work to connect everyone, but there are people who come in disguise, we need to recognize them."

Talking about the progress in the construction of Ram Temple, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The development of 500 temples was carried out in UP, in which the work of 300 temples has been completed, the work of remaining 200 temples will be completed in two months."

The Chief Minister added that along with the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the temple of Lord Shankar and Vindhyavasini, the deity of Lord Rama, are being built in Kashi. (ANI)

