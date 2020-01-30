Yogi Adityanath takes a holy dip at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a 'holy-dip' here at Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati -- on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, and other leaders also joined Chief Minister Adityanath, who also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion.

"The weather is very pleasant. Millions of people come here to take a holy dip and offer their prayers. On the occasion of Besant Panchami, I congratulate and greet the people of Uttar Pradesh and the nation," Adityanath told ANI.

"The festival brings positiveness. I wish people to do the best for the society and the nation. It is always wonderful to take a dip on this occasion," he added.

Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival, which is celebrated traditionally by offering special prayers to Goddess Saraswati. It is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the 'Magha' lunar month.


