Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Yogi Adityanath tells farmers to stop stubble burning

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here appealed to farmers to avoid burning the stubble that is left in the fields after harvesting of crops.
"Due to stubble burning, the animals do not get their rightful share of fodder and the practice also kills the friendly bacteria and fungi present in abundance in the soil. Thus the practice permanently damages the environment and fertility of the soil," said the CM.
The Chief Minister was addressing the workshop on National Clean Air Programme organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.
"The concerned departments must spread awareness among the farmers regarding the issue. An attempt should be made to promote such technique among the farmers that instead of burning, it converts the stubble into organic fertilizer," he said.
Yogi said that environment protection has been our tradition because of which we can lead others on the issue.
"If nature is excessively exploited, we ourselves will fall prey to the wrath of nature. This has happened in recent years. This is the reason that environmental pollution has emerged as a serious global problem. Love for nature and use of technology can help overcome this serious problem," he added.
All have witnessed the purity and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga during the world's largest religious event Kumbh in Prayagraj, Yogi said.
"The divinity, magnificence, and cleanliness of Kumbh were appreciated all over the world. This proves that the problem of pollution can be overcome to a large extent if we implement it effectively by planning," he also stated.
The Chief Minister highlighted the ban on single-use plastic and said, "Ban on single-use plastic is part of this planning. Since the commencement of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Prime Minister has been giving this message continuously."
Yogi further said that to make this a successful mass movement, everyone should make cleanliness their ritual.
"Promoting non-conventional sources of energy is also an effective way of reducing pollution. The state government is continuously stressing on this," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:51 IST

U'khand: CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased in...

Chamoli (Uttarakhand)[India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin for victims of those who died after their vehicle fell into the Kail river on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:50 IST

BSF to purchase anti-drone system to deal with intrusion from Pak

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In order to deal with the intrusion of drones from the Pakistani side, the Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to purchase ground-based anti-drone system.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:47 IST

PM Modi attacks Congress over Rafale controversy, says it wanted...

Ballabhgarh (Haryana), Oct 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of creating "ruckus" over the Rafale deal during the Lok Sabha elections so that the "agreement is cancelled" but despite the efforts of such parties the first jet has been received by India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:38 IST

UP: 13 dead, 6 injured in house collapse following cylinder blast in Mau

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The death toll increased to 13 after a two-story building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mohammadabad here on Monday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

PMC scam: Waryam Singh acted at HDIL promoter's behest to keep...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Monday told a Mumbai court that former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Waryam Singh acted at the behest of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan to keep their outstanding dues hidden.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

J-K's reorganisation will curb cross-border terrorism, promote...

Freetown (Sierra Leone), Oct 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories will promote inclusive development and reduce the negative impact of cross-border terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Deve Gowda praises PM Modi for making of Statue of Unity in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the making of the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:25 IST

Andhra Pradesh to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme for farmers' welfare in the state on October 15 from Sarvepalli in Nellore district here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:22 IST

BJP-RSS make people fight against each other just like...

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged the BJP and the RSS divide the people and make them fight against each other as the Britishers used to do.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:12 IST

Haryana Police arrest 483 persons, seize 1,204 kg contraband in...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Haryana Police has seized 1,204 kg of narcotics worth crores of rupees during a month-long special anti-narcotic drive across the state in the lead up to the assembly polls, said Director-General of Police, Manoj Yadava on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:07 IST

Ayodhya: VHP seeks administrative nod to offer prayers at 'Ram...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday sought Divisional Commissioner's permission to perform prayers on Diwali at 'Ram Janmabhoomi site'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:06 IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar starts process of disbursing financial...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday kick-started the process to provide financial relief of Rs 6000 to the families affected by floods and heavy rainfall in state capital Patna and other districts.

Read More
iocl