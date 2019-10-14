Yogi Adityanath tells farmers to stop stubble burning

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here appealed to farmers to avoid burning the stubble that is left in the fields after harvesting of crops.

"Due to stubble burning, the animals do not get their rightful share of fodder and the practice also kills the friendly bacteria and fungi present in abundance in the soil. Thus the practice permanently damages the environment and fertility of the soil," said the CM.

The Chief Minister was addressing the workshop on National Clean Air Programme organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

"The concerned departments must spread awareness among the farmers regarding the issue. An attempt should be made to promote such technique among the farmers that instead of burning, it converts the stubble into organic fertilizer," he said.

Yogi said that environment protection has been our tradition because of which we can lead others on the issue.

"If nature is excessively exploited, we ourselves will fall prey to the wrath of nature. This has happened in recent years. This is the reason that environmental pollution has emerged as a serious global problem. Love for nature and use of technology can help overcome this serious problem," he added.

All have witnessed the purity and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga during the world's largest religious event Kumbh in Prayagraj, Yogi said.

"The divinity, magnificence, and cleanliness of Kumbh were appreciated all over the world. This proves that the problem of pollution can be overcome to a large extent if we implement it effectively by planning," he also stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted the ban on single-use plastic and said, "Ban on single-use plastic is part of this planning. Since the commencement of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Prime Minister has been giving this message continuously."

Yogi further said that to make this a successful mass movement, everyone should make cleanliness their ritual.

"Promoting non-conventional sources of energy is also an effective way of reducing pollution. The state government is continuously stressing on this," he added. (ANI)

