Yogi Adityanath thanks Mayawati for directing BSP MLAs to support UP govt in fighting COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for directing her party MLAs to support the government's efforts to combat COVID-19.

The Chief Minister said that everyone should rise above political differences and stand together at this crucial juncture.

Apart from it, Yogi Adityanath has also issued orders for the manufacture of 66 crore triple layer special masks made out of 'khadi'.

These masks will be washable and reusable and will be provided to the poor free of cost while for others it will be sold at a nominal price.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday rose to 174, including 2 deaths, while 19 patients have been cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

