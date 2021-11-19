Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi, says development in Bundelkhand was dream of people since independence

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching schemes for the development of the Bundelkhand region and said that it was a dream of the people since independence.

"On behalf of the people of Bundelkhand, I welcome and congratulate the Prime Minister. The resources of Bundelkhand should be used for the development of the people here, even after independence this dream remained as a dream," the Chief Minister said at a public meeting after the Prime Minister inaugurated various developmental projects worth over Rs 3,250 crore.

Adityanath further said that the Prime Minister adopted the concept of "equitable development" in the country, after in 2014 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre.

The Chief Minister also said that development work has been done on a "fast-track" in Bundelkhand.

"Whether it is the completion of irrigation projects or steps taken through 'Har Ghar Nal' in Bundelkhand or Bundelkhand Expressway or to take forward those programmes in Bundelkhand region for self-reliance in defence products for the country. Fast work has been done here," he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Today, for the overall development of Bundelkhand region, thank you very much respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving your valuable time for the inauguration/foundation stone laying of various public welfare projects. Under your guidance, the country is continuously moving towards becoming a growth engine."

The Prime Minister today dedicated to the nation various developmental projects in Mahoba.

The Prime Minister's Office in an official statement that these projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much-needed relief to the farmers. These projects include the Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project.

The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3,250 crore and their operationalisation will help in the irrigation of around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region, the PMO said. (ANI)