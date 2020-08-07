Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate new COVID-19 hospital in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, a new COVID-19 government hospital will be inaugurated in Sector 39 of Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, sources informed.

Earlier on Thursday, the CM presided over a high-level unlock review meeting at his residence and directed officials to pay attention to the improvement of treatment and control of COVID-19 in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagaraj.

He asked officials to send teams of experts from the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and King George's Medical University to camp in Kanpur Nagar to guide and supplement the existing health infrastructure. The Additional Chief Secretaries of Health and Medical Education departments were asked to visit L-2 and L-3 COVID hospitals of Lucknow district and give a report about vacant beds.

The total number of COVID -19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 1,08,614, including 43,654 active cases, 63,402recoveries and 1,918 deaths, the state's health department confirmed. (ANI)

