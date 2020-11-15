Yogi Adityanath to perform prayers at Kedarnath, inaugurate UP tourist centre

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct prayers at Kedarnath temple later today.

On Monday, they will participate in the portal closing ceremony of the Kedarnath temple. Later they will visit the Badrinath temple and conduct prayers there.

The foundation stone of a 40-room tourist guest house at Badrinath to be operated by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will be laid tomorrow. The cost of the guest house will be Rs 11 crores and will be built in two years time.



"The Kedarnath temple is going to be closed tomorrow. I am coming after a long time today and conducting prayers here after 11-12 years here. After the 2013 floods, the renovation of the Kedarnath temple has been possible under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi," Yogi Adityanath told reporters after arriving in Uttarakhand.

"I was thinking for a long time to come here. Two days back, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat called me here. We have to conduct the construction work of a tourist residence centre to be made by the Uttar Pradesh government," he added.

State ministers Madan Kaushik, Dhan Singh Rawat, Chief Secretary Om Prakash also welcomed Yogi Adityanath here on his arrival. (ANI)

