Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday to review the development plans in the district, sources said.



He will reach Ayodhya around 3 pm.

The Chief Minister will also participate in the mass marriage program being organized by the Labor Department and will bless the married couples. (ANI)