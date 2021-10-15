Yogi Adityanath urges Chhattisgarh govt to provide all possible help to victims of Jashpur accident

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed grief over the incident that took place in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, where a car ran over a group of people walking to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga, and asked the Chhattisgarh government to provide all possible help to the victims.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath wrote, "The death of a person in an accident wherein several people were crushed by an uncontrolled vehicle during a religious procession in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh is very sad. I expect the Government of Chhattisgarh to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured and provide all possible help to the victims."

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the road mishap in the state's Jashpur district, where a car ran over a group of people walking to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga, was "heart-breaking" and assured that justice will be served to all.

In a tweet in Hindi, Baghel said, "The Jashpur incident is very sad and heartbreaking. The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police officers who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be given to all. May God rest the soul of the departed in peace."

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Chief Minister added.



A speeding car on Friday evening allegedly mowed down one individual and left 16 persons injured from a procession that was heading for Durga idol immersion in Pathalgaon block of Jashpur district.

Speaking to ANI, Block Medical Officer James Minj said, "One body has been brought dead to the hospital while 16 others have been hospitalised. Two of them have been referred to other hospitals after X-ray established a fracture."

In the matter, the Chhattisgarh police have arrested two accused and assured to take strict action against them.

Jashpur Superintendent of Police said, "Both accused of the incident where a speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon, Jashpur arrested. Both - Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu - are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Action is being taken against them."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

