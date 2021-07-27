Yogi Adityanath visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited former state chief minister Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow and enquired about his health status.

As per the hospital bulletin, former Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh's health status is still critical and he is on a life-saving support system.



"He has been on continuous Dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the hospital said in a bulletin.

The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it further said.

Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on the evening of July 4. (ANI)

