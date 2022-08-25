Yogi alerts officials as water level in Yamuna, Betwa rises

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh [India], August 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials posted in districts along the Yamuna and Betwa rivers to stay alert as flood-like situations could emerge.

Adityanath apprised the officials that because of water being released into Kota Barrage and Dhaulpur, the water level had risen in the Yamuna river. Other than this, heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh had also caused the Betwa river to overflow.

The UP Chief Minister directed the officers to make special arrangements in the districts, which are expected to be affected. These districts include Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda, Prayagraj, Mathura and Mirzapur.



Before this, on Thursday night, Yogi assessed the situation and directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to be alert. He asked them to keep enough stock of the relief material, so that relief can be carried out smoothly in case of any disaster. He also asked the control rooms to remain active.

He also asked the officials to lay special focus on animals as well. They should be shifted to safe places with sufficient fodder.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh for the coming 2-3 days. IMD said due to due to the turf line coming from Jaipur and Gwalior, circulation has been created over the Bay of Bengal, due to which heavy rain activity is expected in the coming days. (ANI)

