Yogi government launches crackdown against Mafia, criminals; CBI tightens noose on Atiq's shooter Abdul Qavi

Lucknow/Prayagraj [India] March 10 (ANI): After Holi, the Yogi government has started a double attack against the mafia and criminals across Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

According to an official statement, after the state investigative agencies, now the Central Investigation Agency CBI has also opened its front against the mafia. "The CBI team reached Kaushambi on Thursday to collect the account of the crime-acquired property of Abdul Qavi, the shooter of Atiq Ahmed".

"In the inputs received by the investigating agencies, it has also come to the fore that the mafia Atiq Ahmed, who is lodged in the jail of Gujarat, takes the help of his old trusted shooters in many incidents. One such old shooter of Atiq is Abdul Qavi who is out of police custody for the last 14 years," the statement said.

"There are indications of his involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case too, after which bulldozers razed Kavi's illegal house worth three crores in Jamalpur Bhakhanda of Kaushambi district. A two-member CBI investigation team reached Manjhanpur tehsil of Kaushambi district to collect accounts of property worth crores acquired illegally by Abdul Kavi's close friends," the statement informed.

It said that the wires of the Umesh Pal murder case are also connected in one way or the other with the former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case in Prayagraj 18 years ago.



"To investigate these relations, the investigation team CBI reached the Manjhanpur tehsil of Kaushambi. Two officers from Delhi talked to Tehsildar Bhupal Singh for about two and a half hours," it added.

According to the information, many questions were asked about Abdul Qavi, who was the shooter of Mafia Atiq.

"The CBI has also gathered information about the revenue record of the movable and immovable property of shooter Abdul Qavi's family. Apart from this, CBI also went to Tehsil archives where it obtained blueprints of land records of Jamalpur Bhakhanda and Raksarai villages from SDM Manjhanpur. It contains papers of shooter Abdul Qavi's father Abdul Aziz, father Abdul Ghani, wife Kaneez Fatima, brother Abdul Wali, his wife Faizia Bano, brother Abdul Qadir, his wife Bushra, brother Abdul Mughani and his wife Shaheen Bano," the statement added.

It said that the wheels of the bulldozer, which stopped during the Holi festival, are now desperate to run over Atiq and his gang members.

According to Arvind Chauhan, Vice President of Prayagraj Development Authority, the process of action against the list of more than three dozen people related to the Atiq Ahmed gang prepared by the PDA is going to start again. (ANI)

