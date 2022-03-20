Yogi govt 2.0 to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakhs to female athletes

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): In order to promote women's empowerment in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Sunday decided to give financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakhs to female athletes after the formation of the newly elected government.

The official press release by the state government informed that this time, the state government will start State Talent Search and Development Scheme for women sportspersons with a cost of Rs 500 crores. Under this, financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the selected female athletes.

Previously, the Yogi government gave financial assistance to women players. For training sportspersons in 16 different forms of sports in 19 districts of the state, facilities were arranged in 44 hostels for 890 players.



Further, as many as 18 players who won medals in 21st Commonwealth Games were given Rs 2 crore 60 lakh as prizes along with medals in the 18th Asian Games. Rs 3.90 crore rupees were given by the government to the winning 46 players.

Under Khelo India, 37 new stadiums are being built in the state with the joint effort of the central and state governments. Youth will get encouragement from the construction of these new stadiums in the state, while these youth will get better sports facilities in their own state, the official release stated.

Under the Khelo India scheme, sports infrastructure facilities were created in the rural areas of the state. The state government organized 186 competitions in the state under 'Khoob Khelo Khoob Padho' initiative. The amount of 1000 for sports kit was increased to 2500. Rs 55,98,000 were given to 18 players of the state. The establishment of 'Sports University' in Meerut is an important step of the government in the direction of giving a platform to the talent of the players of the state, the government stated. (ANI)

