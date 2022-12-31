Yogi govt achieves 25 pc tap water connections milestone under 'Har Ghar Jal'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' has made significant progress in Uttar Pradesh, with the percentage of rural families with access to tap water surpassing 25 per cent on Saturday, stated an official statement.

According to an official statement, the Government of India has congratulated Yogi Government and his entire team for this achievement.

Six months ago, the figure for progress in the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme was 12 per cent which has now reached 25 per cent.



Under CM Yogi's direction, the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department achieved its goal of connecting 25 per cent of families with tap water, making a record-breaking 13 per cent progress in just six months. The government has provided pure drinking water to more than 6629491 families. This will benefit over 39,77,6,946 rural people, stated an official statement.

It said that this is considered the biggest achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plan in Uttar Pradesh. In the last week, the scheme has accomplished the target of providing water to more than one per cent of the households.

Realising the dream of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Yogi government started the 'Sankalp Atal Har Ghar Jal' water awareness campaign in the state on December 25, which has played a major role in this.

As per an official statement, prior to this, Uttar Pradesh joined the category of states which had provided the most Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in a financial year. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh set a record for the most tap connections provided in a single day.

"A key factor in the scheme's success in UP has been the oversight of the officers, ongoing evaluation and implementation of the work going on the ground. Because the COVID-19 era took up a significant amount of time after the scheme's inception, this accomplishment is likewise seen as significant. However, the Yogi government has proved that the public interest is their first priority by providing rural residents with 25 per cent of tap connections," it read. (ANI)

