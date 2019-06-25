Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Yogi govt approves loan of Rs. 2000 cr to expedite construction of Purvanchal expressway

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:07 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday approved a loan of Rs 2,000 crore to expedite the construction of the Purvanchal expressway.
Briefing the media on decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Adityanath, state government spokespersons Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh said that six proposals were approved.
"In an effort to expedite the construction of the Purvanchal expressway, the Yogi government approved a loan of Rs. 2,000 crore," they said.
"The Cabinet has also approved the amendment in the Civil Procedure Act, 1908. Disputes arising from mutual reconciliation and arbitration of Section-102 and Section-115 can now be heard in the district courts instead of the High Court. Apart from the district judge, ADJ will also be able to hear the cases. The bail bond has also been increased from Rs 25,000 to 50,000 under section 102. Similarly, the bail bond has been increased from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh under section 115," an Uttar Pradesh government release said.
It said, "Earlier, printing work of the government was also done through private presses, but it was stopped in 2002. Now, the Cabinet has given its approval to involve private vendors through the e-tendering process although the government presses will still be given preference."
Siddharth Nath Singh told the media that the Cabinet approved the transfer of money directly into the account of beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme.
The government also decided to construct a road, conference hall, VIP suite soon with a budget of Rs 4,399 lakh in the High Court premises of Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad.
The Cabinet also sanctioned a budget of Rs 530 crore for the construction of chambers of advocates and multi-level parking in the High Court premises. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 20:27 IST

PM Modi seeks opposition support for passage of Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought the support of Congress and other opposition parties for the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:59 IST

Will go to court if Ram Rahim is granted parole: Son of murdered...

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The son of the murdered journalist on Tuesday said he will go to court if the Haryana government grants parole to self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:47 IST

Cabinet approves Rs 13,343 cr for vaccination of animals

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Centre has approved Rs 13,343 crore for the National Animal Disease Control Programme for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis for the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:39 IST

India yet to hear officially from Antigua on revocation of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to hear officially from the Antiguan government on the revocation of Mehul Choksi's citizenship, and will make a move only after the island nation initiates internal process on the matter, government sources said on Tuesday

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:39 IST

Odisha: Engine of Samaleshwari Express catches fire, 3 dead

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three people were killed after the engine of the 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express on Tuesday caught fire and derailed after the train collided head-on with a maintenance engine on the railway track in Odisha's Rayagada district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:36 IST

PM Modi outlines govt's goals for next 5 years

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about NDA's vision for the next five years for the country's overall growth and prosperity.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:34 IST

Clash breaks out in front of Kejriwal Hospital in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 25 (ANI): A clash broke out here at Kejriwal hospital between hospital staff and kin of a child who died at the facility on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:25 IST

Due process will be followed in targeting corruption: Modi

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI) Invoking the Emergency of 1975, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday rejected Congress allegations that it was targeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said "due process" will be followed while continuing the attack on corruption.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:09 IST

Congress missed two opportunities on women empowerment issue,...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Congress support the Triple Talaq Bill saying it can make up for two "missed opportunities" on the issue of women empowerment in the past--once on Uniform Civil Code and the other on Shah Bano judgement.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

Goa CM launches wheelchair accessible buses for students of...

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 25 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant launched wheelchair accessible school buses for students of Sanjay Centre for Special Education in Porvorim on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

Kullu: Students stage protests against bus shortage

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India] June 25 (ANI): In the wake of the recent bus accident in Banjar, students here on Tuesday staged protests and demanded availability of buses for different routes in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:44 IST

Ahead of Monsoon, Kejriwal urges officials to ensure 'no...

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the senior officials to take all possible effective measures to ensure that residents of Delhi do not face any inconvenience due to water logging during Monsoon season.

Read More
iocl