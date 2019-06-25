Yogi govt approves loan of Rs. 2000 cr to expedite construction of Purvanchal expressway

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday approved a loan of Rs 2,000 crore to expedite the construction of the Purvanchal expressway.

Briefing the media on decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Adityanath, state government spokespersons Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh said that six proposals were approved.

"In an effort to expedite the construction of the Purvanchal expressway, the Yogi government approved a loan of Rs. 2,000 crore," they said.

"The Cabinet has also approved the amendment in the Civil Procedure Act, 1908. Disputes arising from mutual reconciliation and arbitration of Section-102 and Section-115 can now be heard in the district courts instead of the High Court. Apart from the district judge, ADJ will also be able to hear the cases. The bail bond has also been increased from Rs 25,000 to 50,000 under section 102. Similarly, the bail bond has been increased from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh under section 115," an Uttar Pradesh government release said.

It said, "Earlier, printing work of the government was also done through private presses, but it was stopped in 2002. Now, the Cabinet has given its approval to involve private vendors through the e-tendering process although the government presses will still be given preference."

Siddharth Nath Singh told the media that the Cabinet approved the transfer of money directly into the account of beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme.

The government also decided to construct a road, conference hall, VIP suite soon with a budget of Rs 4,399 lakh in the High Court premises of Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad.

The Cabinet also sanctioned a budget of Rs 530 crore for the construction of chambers of advocates and multi-level parking in the High Court premises. (ANI)