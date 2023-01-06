Yogi govt gets investment proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore ahead of GIS in UP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was on a visit to Mumbai to invite Indian industry players for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, returned to UP with investment proposals worth more than Rs 5 lakh crore, an official statement from the Government said on Thursday.

The Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani has proposed big investments in electronics manufacturing and green energy sectors, including providing 5G internet connectivity across UP and better health services to villages in Uttar Pradesh with the help of artificial intelligence, the UP Government said in its statement.

On the other hand, the Adani Group has shown interest in setting up medical colleges in Ballia and Shravasti on PPP model and a skill development centre with a capacity of 10,000 youths in Noida.

Over two dozen industrialists including Reliance, Tata Sons, Adani, Godrej, Birla, Piramal, Vedanta, Parle, Hinduja, Lodha, and Ramki met the Chief Minister during his two-day visit to Mumbai to invite industrialists to join the $5 trillion vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karan Adani of Adani Group discussed the action plan for major investment in the warehousing and logistics sector with several proposals for investment worth lakhs of crores of rupees in the next 05 years, including setting up medical colleges in Ballia and Shravasti on PPP model, a skill development centre in Noida, and also discussed setting up cement units at seven different places.

Praising CM Yogi's industrial policies, Karan Adani also shared the plan for the expansion of Lucknow airport and discussed an action plan for building the world's largest ammunition hub after Brazil in the UP Defence Corridor. Apart from this, Adani group will also invest in silos and smart meter manufacturing.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla sought the government's support for setting up a convention center in Noida and said that it would be one of the largest convention centres in the world. Birla Group appreciated the sectoral policies of UP and the chairman shared his action plan with the Chief Minister for investment in food processing, data centres, warehousing and logistics, and the solar energy sector.

Ajay Piramal of Piramal Enterprises said that he would launch a special campaign in Varanasi by joining the Prime Minister's resolve for a TB-free India and expressed his interest in developing a Pharma Park. Similarly, JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal also discussed setting up of state-of-the-art Pumped Storage Plant at Sonbhadra for power generation, an EV manufacturing unit at Kanpur, and a new paint unit. Jindal also expressed his desire to participate in the development of a temple and Naimishdham in Kanpur.

Darshan Hiranandani, head of the Hiranandani Group, discussed plans for semiconductor investment in collaboration with foreign partners while signing MoUs for new projects while Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran discussed the cultural and spiritual importance of Uttar Pradesh and developing the spiritual circuit in UP by making Air India's flight service at all airports in UP, as well as building hotels. The executive head of the country's prestigious conglomerate also shared the company's investment plans in power, hydrogen, EV, food processing, and semiconductor areas.

Jinal Mehta of Torrent Power, which is distributing gas in 16 districts, said that 5000 jobs have been created in the company's current project and 90 percent of the benefits have been given to the local youth. Describing his experiences of working at UP as encouraging, he said that he will participate in the development of UP with new investments.

Describing it as a privilege to work in Uttar Pradesh, Anil Agarwal, the head of Vedanta Resources, said that his company is ready to bring up a major research and development project in the electronics and EV sector to Noida, which will also provide jobs to nearly 500 foreigners.

Sanjeev Mehta of Hindustan Unilever Limited told the Chief Minister that his company already has five units operational at Etah, Orai, Hamirpur etc. The agreements will take a formal form in the Global Investors Summit to be held on February 10 to 12, the official statement added. (ANI)