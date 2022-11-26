Yogi Govt implements police commissioner system in UP's Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has implemented police commissioner system in three more cities.

In its meeting on Friday, UP cabinet approved the proposal to implement police commissioner system in Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj cities in the third phase.

With this, the number of cities where commissioner system is in force has increased to seven.

Earlier, the police commissioner system was implemented in Lucknow and Noida in the first phase on January 13, 2020 and in Kanpur and Varanasi in the second phase on March 26, 2021.

Welcoming the commissionerate system in three more cities, Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya said that the police commissioner system has been implemented in three more UP cities with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of modern India.



Crime would be curbed with the implementation of police commissioner system in Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj cities, he added.

Besides, better and modern system of police would also work in these cities in public interest, he added.

The three new commissionerates will have Inspector General (IG) rank police commissioners. Instead of two, only one additional police commissioner will be of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank. A Headquarters deputy commissioner of police (DCP) will be of SSP rank.

Earlier, Sujit Pandey and Alok Singh were made the first police commissioners in Lucknow and Noida respectively after implementation of police commissioner system in both the cities in the first phase on January 13, 2020.

Similarly, Vijay Singh Meena and A Satish Ganesh were made police commissioners in Kanpur and Varanasi respectively after commissioner system came into force in both these cities on March 26, 2021. (ANI)

