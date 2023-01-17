Yogi govt inks investment deal worth Rs 7,000 cr in Kolkata ahead of UP Global Investors Summit

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): In the run-up to the Global Investors Summit to be held next month, the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth around Rs 7,000 crore with industrialists in Kolkata.

According to an official statement, the investment will provide employment opportunities for 14,000 youths of Uttar Pradesh.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Labor and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and Minister of State for IT Ajit Pal Singh among others.

According to the official statement, the UP government signed MoUs with Greentech Environment Pvt Ltd and Captain Steel worth Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 1,650 crore respectively. An agreement worth Rs 630 crore was also signed with Shyam Metallics, Rs 500 crore each with Haldiram Bhujiawala and Balaji Wafers and Rs 250 crore each with Tata Steel Down Stream Products Limited and SRMB.

Besides, MoUs worth Rs 50 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 25 crore and Rs 50 crore were signed with Anmol Feeds for Fish Farming, Allenberry (Medical Gas), Eastern Equipment ENT and Lux Industry Limited 50 crores in textile respectively. The government also signed MoUs worth Rs 400 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 150 crore with Infinity Infotech Park, Char Nauk Hospital (SKM Group) and Meghdootam Travels signed respectively, said the statement.



The statement said Tata Steel Down Stream Products Limited agreed to provide employment opportunities to 300 people, Haldiram Bhujia Wala to 1500 youths, Anmol Feeds to 200, Greentech Environment Pvt Ltd to 5000, Allenberry (Medical Gas) to 200, Shyam Metallics to 720, Eastern Equipment ENT to 50 and Lux Industries Limited to 500. Captain Steel will provide 1800 jobs, Char Nauk Hospital (SKM Group) 1700 jobs, SRMB 750 jobs in steel manufacturing, Infinity Infotech Park 500, Balaji Wafers 1500 for food processing and Meghdootam Travels 5000 jobs.

In a video message to the investors on the occasion, Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath invited them to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow in February this year as well as to invest in the state. The Chief Minister said that even during the COVID pandemic the state attracted investment of Rs 4 lakh crore which reflected the trust that the state has been able to build among investors in recent times with better law and order and infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister said following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform', UP has emerged as the new growth engine of India.

He added: "Uttar Pradesh boasts of good governance, sound law and order, ease of doing business in which he state is number two in the country, robust infrastructure and largest consumer market and is on the way to becoming the second largest economy in the country. Six expressways have been completed while seven are under construction in the state. Nine airports, including three international, are operational while construction of 10 others, including two international is underway. The national waterway between Haldia and Varanasi has been opened. The Government has launched a single window portal Nivesh Mitra to facilitate the setting up of units and provide online incentive management for investors."

According to CM Yogi, the GSDP of Uttar Pradesh is estimated at 21 lakh crore in the 2022-23 financial year, which is 65 per cent higher than the figure in 2016-17. He said that Uttar Pradesh was contributing 8 per cent to the GDP while the average annual growth rate of its economy is 11 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Industrial Development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that the Uttar Pradesh Government has provided incentives of Rs 1,800 crore to the investors since 2018, adding that the Government was providing incentives of upto 300 per cent.

Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), West Bengal Prashant Sharma said that the target of USD 1 trillion set by the Yogi government was a lofty one, but achievable because of the state's robust infrastructure, multi-industrial base, agricultural growth, skilled development programme for workers and remunerative employment opportunities and above all the industry-friendly policies of the Yogi government. He added that two industrial corridors, two trade corridors and one defence corridor were also coming up in the state. (ANI)

