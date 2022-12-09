Yogi Govt takes Varanasi's development to next level, starts provision of pure 'Ganga Jal' to 2 L houses

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Ensuring the all-round development of Varanasi with the provision of proper basic amenities to the people, the Yogi Adityanath government through the installation of a Polymer Dosing System in the 'Jal Kal Complex' is supplying pure 'Ganga Jal' to about 2 lakh households, the government sources said on Friday.

The Polymer Dosing Plant set up at the cost of about Rs 50 lakh has made Varanasi the first city in the country, where pure water of the Ganges is being supplied to homes on such a large scale through natural polymers, the sources further stated.

The Secretary of the Jal Kal Department, Siddharth Kumar speaking about the scheme informed, "The pure water of Ganges has started reaching about 1.5 to 2 lakh houses in Varanasi".

He further said that 'Ganga Jal' is being supplied after purifying it in the Bhelupur Jalkal complex.



"Due to its supply, the people living in the Varuna area (the area across the Varuna river) are now getting pure Ganges water as drinking water. The department is preparing to extend the scheme to Trans Varuna as well", he added.

According to the information, natural polymers are being utilised for water purification, due to which the ppm becomes close to zero. Due to this, water-soluble impurities, organic compounds, bacteria, soil, sand particles, etc., are almost entirely cleaned. The most significant feature of polymer dosing is that by its use, the basic properties and healthy minerals of water remain present in the water itself, which is beneficial for health.

The Secretary of the Jal Kal Department further said, "using modern technology, for the first time in India, Ganga water is being directly treated with polymer dosing method on such a large scale, due to which the quality of water remains in its original form".

He further said that 120 to 125 MLD of water is being treated daily. It will soon be increased to 250 MLD.

"Water treated through polymer dosing is healthier than RO and mineral water sold in the market, whose TDS level is around 200", the secretary further added. (ANI)

