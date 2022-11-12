Yogi Govt to check alcohol abuse through new sugarcane molasses policy

Lucknow, [India], November 12 (ANI): Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will check alcohol abuse through new sugarcane molasses policy in the state.

To check alcohol abuse, under the new sugarcane molasses policy, every sugar mill will have to reserve at least 20 percent of the total molasses production in terms of C- heavy molasses, an official statement said here on Saturday.

Aimed towards empowering farmers and the sugarcane mills in the state, the state government is ensuring complete transparency in production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup as approved in the New Sugarcane Molasses Policy 2022-23 by the cabinet.

At the same time, in view of the high demand for molasses, certain conditions have been placed on exports to other states and countries, the statement added.

It is worth mentioning that at present about 158 sugar mills are engaged in crushing of sugarcane in the state. Out of these sugar mills, 28 are of the Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Sugar Mills Association, 23 of Uttar Pradesh State Sugar Corporation, 3 of Government of India and 104 sugar mills belong to the private sector.

The Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) period is defined from 1st November of every year to 31st October of the following year. Various types of alcohol such as rectified spirit, and ENA are prepared from the sugar mills of Uttar Pradesh.



Alcohol produced from molasses is used in distilleries (for the manufacture of beverages), petroleum depots, pharmacies, chemical units, various hospitals, educational institutions, laboratories, security institutions and other establishments.

There are a large number of units manufacturing and demanding different types of alcohol, whose balance of demand and supply needs to be maintained.

The state government, through this step, will also check the misuse of molasses in manufacturing and in the sale of illicit alcohol.

In the policy, special emphasis has been laid on Purvanchal. About 25 to 30 percent liquor is supplied by distilleries located in the districts Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Basti and Vindhyachal divisions of Purvanchal.

Considering the geographical location of the state, it will be mandatory for the sugar mills of the group to supply molasses reserved from at least one sugar mill located in Purvanchal to these distilleries of Purvanchal, the statement added.

Transparency has been given utmost priority in the entire process. To monitor the production, the molasses will be supplied through the portal and all the information about the receipt of molasses in the distilleries, production and withdrawal of alcohol and stock will be made available on the portal.

If any exemption is given to a defunct sugar mill, reservation will not be applicable on molasses produced or available in the sugar mill from the date of grant of exemption till the period of rehabilitation package. However, such sugar mills will not be given any concession in regulatory duty. (ANI)

