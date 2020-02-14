Yogi remembers Sushma Swaraj on birth anniversary, says her commitment to public service was unparalleled

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Paying his tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Swaraj's commitment to public service was unparalleled.

"Remembering Sushma Swaraj Ji on her birth anniversary. Prolific orator, outstanding parliamentarian and a prominent face of woman representation in politics, her commitment to public service was unparalleled," Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

The Chief Minister said Swaraj continues to inspire millions of people.

"My tribute to the great daughter of Maa Bharti who continues to inspire millions," he added.

Swaraj, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government, passed away in August last year.

On the eve of her birth anniversary, the Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service. (ANI)