File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Yogi takes cognizance of judgement in Krishnanand Rai murder case, likely to appeal against it

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the judgement in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, in which a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others.
The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to file an appeal in the high court against the judgement.
BJP MLA Krisnanad Rai was gunned down in 2005, along with six other party workers in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.
Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Lucknow jail, facing several cases of murders and kidnappings (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Aviation regulator sends notice to Spice Jet

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued show cause notice to Spice Jet after its aircraft skid off the runway.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Central Railway speeds up Ernakulam-bound train by over 2 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Railway on Thursday announced its decision to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by over two hours.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Crabs caused leakage in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam: Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people were due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causi

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

No of pilots with commercial licenses increased over 5 years:...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The number of pilots with commercial pilot licenses has increased in India over the last five years even as airlines have hired more number of foreign pilots during the same period, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Jet Airways row: Delhi HC to hear Naresh Goyal's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed by former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:02 IST

Ugandan woman arrested in Goa for prostitution

Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:43 IST

Verbal spat between passengers, crew after AI flight delayed at...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra), July 5 (ANI): Passengers and crew on board an Air India flight on Thursday got into a verbal spat after the flight failed to take off from the Mumbai airport here even after a four-hour long delay.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:36 IST

Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

Gujarat: Day before RS polls, Congress conducts mock poll for...

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Congress conducted a mock poll for the newly elected Congress legislators here on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:22 IST

Man arrested for vandalizing shops in Delhi's Welcome area

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A man was arrested after being caught on camera brandishing a knife and vandalizing shops in East Delhi's Welcome area.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 01:58 IST

Centre orders probe into Jet Airways over mismanagement,...

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday ordered a probe into the debt-laden Jet Airways over alleged mismanagement, including siphoning of funds.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 01:58 IST

Haren Pandya murder case: SC to pronounce verdict on appeal by CBI today

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce the verdict on Friday on an appeal filed by CBI and the Gujarat government against the acquittal of the accused in the murder case of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya in 2003.

