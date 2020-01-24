You all are going to showcase a new India in R-Day parade: PM Modi to artists, cadets

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and several artists who will take part in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

"I extend my warm wishes for the Republic Day and the January 26 parade to all of you. You all are, in a way, going to showcase mini-India, a new India. Our whole country and the world will seek to learn and understand the new Bharat through you," Modi said at an event here, encouraging the tableaux artists, tribal guests, cultural artists, NCC cadets, and NSS volunteers.

Praising the NCC and the NSS, he said: "Crores of the country's youths are motivated when they see the discipline and service of the cadets through NCC and NSS on the Rajpath."

He also motivated the tribal and tableaux artists by saying they are the ones, who are responsible for bringing the culture of India to the front.

"The whole world watches in a mesmerized manner when the tableaux showcasing India's rich art, culture and heritage come out on the Rajpath. The Adivasi brothers and sisters demonstrate the unique heritage in front of the country," Modi said.

PM Modi further said: "India is a lifeforce made up of several ideals and values. Whenever we talk about India, the ideals and values stand in parallel. Our geographical and social diversity is another feature of India's greatness."

"Several states, one country. Several societies, one India. We must work and take the country ahead with this thought," he added.

The Republic Day parade will be held on January 26 at the Rajpath with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the Chief Guest for the occasion. (ANI)