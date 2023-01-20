"You are not my team but family," says CM Chouhan during IAS Service Meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers are not his team but family members.

He said that they all are working towards the same mission and goal.

CM Chouhan made the statement during the inaugural ceremony of the IAS Service Meet 2023 at the Academy of Administration, Bhopal on Friday.

The Meet will continue till January 22.

"The challenges and difficulties under which we worked during the difficult times of COVID is unimaginable. Many officers handled the arrangements even after being affected by COVID-19 and paved the way for freeing the state from the pandemic. Basic facilities were also provided to the labourers who came from other states in our state," said Chouhan while addressing the occasion.



"IAS provides an opportunity to the individuals for the development of the society, the country and the state for public welfare. We get an opportunity to grow and serve with our vision. IAS officers are expected to be transparent, full of technical understanding, have a creative approach, imaginative and innovative. It is also necessary that they should be proactive, polite, professionally efficient, progressive, competent and energetic," he said.

During this he also inspired the officers to serve the public with the lines of poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar 'Marnoprant jeene ki hai yadi chaah tujhe, to sun, batlata hun mai seedhi si raah tujhe. Likh aisi koi cheez ki duniya dol uthe, ya kar kuchh aisa kaam, jamana bol uthe' (If you want to live after death, then listen, I will show you the straight path. Write something like this that may shake the world, or do something in such a way that the world praises spontaneously).

"The development journey of the state has been amazing. We were a Bimaru state, but now we have made unprecedented achievements in per capita income, GSDP, revenue collection, expansion of irrigation potential, wheat production and solar energy. In the field of good governance, the state has emerged as the best state in the country. The state government is continuously moving forward on the roadmap made for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh focusing on infrastructure, economy and employment, health and education," the Chief Minister said.

CM Chouhan also appreciated the works done in districts such as providing a tricycle to a Divyang woman who attended a public hearing in Indore, housing arrangements for leprosy patients in Barwani, works done under Adopt an Anganwadi in Mandla, public service activity in Dindori, and smart classes for students in Sehore and arrangements for making preparations for competitive examinations.

"The collectors are innovating at their own level in their districts. As many as 83 lakh beneficiaries were benefited under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan. This is a wonderful example of good governance. If the people who were selected in the Indian Administrative Service if desired, they would have been working in private companies on a big salary, but it is their spirit of service and nation-building that gives pride and glory to the person," he said. (ANI)

